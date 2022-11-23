More than 40 people killed in Iran during protests over past week, says OHCHR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. More than 40 people have been killed in Iran during the past week, including two teenagers, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said, Trend reports via the press service of the UN.

According to the UN, this happened against the backdrop of ongoing nationwide protests following the death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini. A 22-year-old girl was arrested on 13 September by the Iranian so-called "morality police" for wearing a hijab incorrectly.

“At least six people connected to the protests have been sentenced to death on charges of ‘moharebeh’, or ‘waging war against God’, or ‘efsad-e fel-arz’, or ‘corruption on earth’,” Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for OHCHR, said.

An increasing number of people, including Iranian celebrities, athletes and men, who expressed support for the protests were summoned or arrested, Laurence added.

As OHCHR noted, two 16-year-old boys were among the six people killed last weekend, according to the UN Human Rights Office, who noted that more than 300 people, including 40 children, had died since the beginning of the nationwide protests on September 16.

Laurence called on the authorities to meet people’s demands for "equality, dignity and rights" rather than use disproportionate force against demonstrators.

“The lack of accountability for gross human rights violations in Iran remains persistent and is contributing to the growing grievances”, the OHCHR spokesperson said.