UN mechanism needs to be created to investigate human rights violations in Iran - German FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Iran needs to give international representatives access to investigate human right violations in the country, Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, said at the 35th special session of the Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran, Trend reports.

According to the minister, after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl who was arrested on September 13 in Iran for wearing a hijab incorrectly, the country today is under a wave of peaceful protests, which are, unfortunately, met by the officials with violence and brutality.

Baerbock noted that Iran’s actions towards peaceful protesters are unacceptable and are violating the UN Human Rights declaration.

“An independent and impartial UN mechanism needs to be created to investigate these human rights violations so those responsible could be held accountable,” she added.