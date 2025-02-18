Caspian littoral nations' partnership could drive down transit costs - Iran's First VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Cooperation among the Caspian littoral states could be effective not only in creating trade opportunities but also in reducing transit costs and achieving mutual benefits, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said, Trend reports.

During his speech at the 3rd Economic Forum of the Caspian littoral countries' Prime Ministers in Tehran on February 18, Aref emphasized that specialists should hold consultations within a five-party framework to strengthen rail, sea, and road transportation and cargo transit. Iran is ready to host a conference under the name "Caspian Sea Cargo" in 2025 to discuss this matter.

He also stated that Iran welcomes joint investments in marine cargo transportation and transit in the Caspian Sea, and strengthening cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea and the region is one of the key areas that the Caspian littoral countries intend to focus on.

To note, the Caspian Sea Countries Economic Forum is being held in Tehran on February 17-18, with the participation of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

