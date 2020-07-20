Iran`s Rouhani asks for accelerating the customs clearance of goods

TEHRAN, Iran, July. 20

Trend:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has urged for accelerating the clearance of priority goods from the customs, including raw materials needed for production and basic goods, Trend reports via Iranian president's official website.



“Relying on internal capabilities and operational solutions, the government and the country will pass through the difficult conditions caused by the US sanctions and maximum pressure, as well as the inevitable restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country,” President Hasan Rouhani said at the meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters.



“Clearance of goods in the shortest time along with transparency and strict implementation of instructions to boost supply of raw materials and basic goods are among the decisive decisions of the government,” he said.



Referring to the progress made for minimizing the clearance time of goods, Rouhani added that "Considering the large inventory of goods in the country's customs, speeding up the clearance of priority goods is an important step for the production process.”