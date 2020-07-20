Iran`s Rouhani asks for accelerating the customs clearance of goods

Business 20 July 2020 14:21 (UTC+04:00)
Iran`s Rouhani asks for accelerating the customs clearance of goods

TEHRAN, Iran, July. 20

Trend:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has urged for accelerating the clearance of priority goods from the customs, including raw materials needed for production and basic goods, Trend reports via Iranian president's official website.

“Relying on internal capabilities and operational solutions, the government and the country will pass through the difficult conditions caused by the US sanctions and maximum pressure, as well as the inevitable restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country,” President Hasan Rouhani said at the meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters.

“Clearance of goods in the shortest time along with transparency and strict implementation of instructions to boost supply of raw materials and basic goods are among the decisive decisions of the government,” he said.

Referring to the progress made for minimizing the clearance time of goods, Rouhani added that "Considering the large inventory of goods in the country's customs, speeding up the clearance of priority goods is an important step for the production process.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's fastest growing cyber security company enters Azerbaijani market
Turkey's fastest growing cyber security company enters Azerbaijani market
Signify implementing project to install LED lighting in Azerbaijan’s Baku
Signify implementing project to install LED lighting in Azerbaijan’s Baku
Uzbekistan initiates digitalization of Tashkent city
Uzbekistan initiates digitalization of Tashkent city
Loading Bars
Latest
Status of oil, gas projects in Azerbaijan for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 15:06
Domestic Producer Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 15:03
Export Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 15:00
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish ports in 1H2020 disclosed Turkey 15:00
Iranian Minister talks about oil and petrochemical exports Oil&Gas 14:58
Iran Khodro reveals its manufacturing volume Business 14:56
UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine Europe 14:53
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 14:45
Turkish cable manufacturer Koc Kablo opens its first factory in Georgia Business 14:42
Afghanistan exported first batch of dried fruit to China via Iran's Chabahar Port Transport 14:42
European Hydrogen Backbone cost can reach up to €64B Oil&Gas 14:41
Iran releases newly made IKCO Dena Plus vehicle without foreign help Business 14:40
Cinemas in China begin to reopen after six-month coronavirus closure Other News 14:35
Flights from Iran, Afghanistan to Turkey put on hold, again Transport 14:31
Iran`s Rouhani asks for accelerating the customs clearance of goods Business 14:21
Georgia sees decrease in monthly PPI for Industrial Products Business 14:20
Kazakhstan's SMEs wishing to use renewable energy to be financially backed up Oil&Gas 14:19
Georgian domestic exports down Business 14:18
Kazakhstan leading among importers of wild cherry from Uzbekistan Business 14:17
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency exchange rates for July 21 - 28 Finance 14:17
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover slumps Business 14:15
Iranian Oil Minister: Iran relies on potential of local companies Oil&Gas 14:14
Uzbekistan's steel import from Turkey drops sharply Turkey 14:12
Kazakh gov't ready to consider equity financing for priory industry projects Business 14:11
Central Bank of Iran discloses amount of funds sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 14:05
Danish Danfoss company plans to relocate its production to Georgia Business 14:01
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 20 Society 13:57
Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan greatly increases operating profit Finance 13:51
Malaysia considers making face masks compulsory in public Other News 13:51
Copper ores, concentrates rank first among export items in Georgia Business 13:37
EBRD: Crisis shows Georgia can cope with challenges Georgia 13:34
Azerbaijan's SOCAR makes another payment to bondholders Finance 13:30
Czech car production falls 32.6% in first half on coronavirus outages Europe 13:24
Oil minister: Iran to boost oil production from South Azadegan field Oil&Gas 13:24
Zimbabwe on course to meet 2020 budget deficit target Other News 13:23
UK consumer gloom eases but job worries widespread Europe 13:22
Gold processing plant commissioned in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 13:16
Azerbaijan's livestock production increases Business 13:13
Azerbaijan reveals half-year import figures Business 13:12
International Road Transport Union talks Turkmenistan’s customs system upgrade Transport 13:10
Geostat reveals volume of Georgia's external merchandise trade Business 13:09
Oil transportation via tankers in Kazakhstan's Aktau port up year-on-year Oil&Gas 13:08
French Development Agency finances cableway project in Georgia Finance 13:06
Amazon says exports from India-based sellers cross $2 billion US 13:04
Azerbaijani SOCAR Polymer Investments unveils amount of issued bonds Finance 13:04
Azerbaijan's STP starts implementing new export program Business 13:01
Gas production in Uzbekistan drops significantly Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakhstan nearly doubles import of Azerbaijani-made goods Business 12:45
Iran seeks to protect manufacturers, and health sector workers Society 12:42
Iran MP: New housing bill - priority for parliament Business 12:39
Oil falls on worries over fuel demand setback as infections rise Oil&Gas 12:30
Foreign airlines return to Iran's airspace Transport 12:30
Russia reports almost 6,000 new coronavirus cases Russia 12:30
Uzbekistan expands exports of mung beans to China Business 12:29
Turkmenistan to participate in Caspian Media Forum Turkmenistan 12:26
Contract signed to increase oil production in Iran Oil&Gas 12:23
One region, one health: Preparing Central Asia for future pandemics Other News 12:21
Uzbekistan starts supplies of melons to Latvia Business 12:14
Turkey's cargo transportation to Turkmenistan down in 1H2020 Turkey 11:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 20 Finance 11:52
Azerbaijan sees increase in its petroleum production Oil&Gas 11:52
Iran's production from West Karun oil fields increases Oil&Gas 11:48
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 11:48
Azerbaijan's gas production for 1H2020 spikes Oil&Gas 11:47
German BVMW association outlines priority of work in Uzbekistan Business 11:44
Turkmenistan working to attract foreign investment into oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 11:41
Uzbekistan increases oil production in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 11:37
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 13-17 Oil&Gas 11:34
Turkmenistan developing new national programs for human rights protection Turkmenistan 11:32
Azerbaijanis hold protest action in front of UN headquarters (PHOTO) Politics 11:19
Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:16
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction grows Finance 11:16
Turkey, Azerbaijan ready to support entrepreneurs during COVID-19 Business 11:15
A new major on the second specialty group of the bachelors degree is opened at UNEC Society 11:10
Indian company implements large construction project in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Construction 11:04
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy engines via tender Tenders 11:02
Uzbekistan, Hungary may establish co-op in nuclear energy field Oil&Gas 10:58
Well at Iran's Dorud oil field in Bushehr Province repaired Oil&Gas 10:54
Petrochemical plant to be built in Iran’s Amirabad port Oil&Gas 10:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 10-17) Finance 10:40
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Methanol reveals export volumes in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 10:39
Iran reveals number of medical masks produced daily Business 10:39
Lawyer: By shelling civilians Armenian armed forces commit unimaginable war crimes Politics 10:24
Afghanistan buys polypropylene from Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 60 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Zarand gas power plant to be synchronized with Iran's national electricity grid Oil&Gas 10:01
Thai cenbank says could be several years before tourist numbers normalise Other News 10:00
Iranian currency rates for July 20 Finance 09:44
Uzbekistan records 9 more COVID-19 deaths Uzbekistan 09:40
Volume of S.Korean goods import to Azerbaijan grows Business 09:36
EU leaders struggle with 'mission impossible' at deadlocked recovery summit Europe 09:30
Georgia's import of leather products from Turkey down Business 09:07
Kazakhstan ups import of Moldova-made goods Business 09:07
Contract on development of Iran’s South Azadegan oil field to be signed Oil&Gas 08:52
NISOC drills new well at Mansouri field in Iran Oil&Gas 08:48
Association of Uzbek textile manufacturers talks industry dev't Business 07:53
Recoveries top 202,000 as daily cases remain under 1,000 in Turkey Turkey 07:18
Peru's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 13,000 Other News 06:27
El Salvador to postpone second phase of economic reopening, president says Other News 05:22
Israel starts to use ambulance buses to evacuate COVID-19 patients Israel 04:06
All news