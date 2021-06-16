Iran to deliver more housing units - Plan and Budget Organization
Latest
Dinner organized on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Erdogan, his wife
Azerbaijan, itself, ensured implementation of UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 - President Aliyev
We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in reconstruction process of liberated territories - Azerbaijani president
We observe attempts by Armenia to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries - Azerbaijani president
We reiterate our call upon developed countries, international donor organizations to providing necessary financial assistance to developing countries - President Aliyev
Over 80 resolutions have been adopted by OIC condemning aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Former Azerbaijani captive talks about his Armenian neighbor who severely tortured captives in Shusha prison
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at 2nd OIC Summit on Science and Technology in video format (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan takes active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – Assistant to president
We call on everyone who has influence in region to accept Victory of Azerbaijani people and look to future - Turkish president
From now on, Azerbaijan-Turkey ties in field of defense industry will be further developed - President Erdogan
Next court hearing date of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during Karabakh war announced (PHOTO)
Jaishankar Meets Qatar's Foreign and Defence Ministers; Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments