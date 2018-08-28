Iran’s parliament not convinced by Rouhani’s explanations; Judiciary to decide

Tehran, Iran, August 28

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s explanations about his administration’s handling of the country’s economic struggles failed to convince lawmakers on Tuesday and the Judiciary will decide about it.

Following Iran's growing economic difficulties and the collapse of the Iranian rial, parliament summoned Rouhani for the first time on Aug. 28, Iranian media outlets reported.

Lawmakers questioned the president on topics including the rial's decline, which has lost more than half its value since April, weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

The president made two speeches at the parliament in an attempt to answer lawmakers’ questions and convince them but failed to do so.

The parliament raised five questions, whose main topics included failing to curb smuggling, continuation of sanctions on Iran’s banks, unemployment rate, and economic recession.

After Rouhani’s remarks, the MPs voted for each of the questions. The parliamentarians did not find the president’s replies convincing, except for the one to the question about the continuation of sanctions on the country’s banking sector.

According to the law, the issue will be referred to the country’s judicial system to make the final decision about it.

