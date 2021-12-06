Raisi: Iran welcomes development of ties with UAE

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that good relations with the states of the region are among Iran’s priorities in its foreign policy in the new government, and this is the reason that we welcome the development of relations with the UAE, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking in a meeting with the National Security Advisor of the UAE Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, President Raisi referred to the history of friendly relations between the two states and said that good relations with the countries of the region is among Iran’s priorities in its foreign policy in the new government, and this is the reason that we welcome the development of relations with the UAE.

The Iranian president added that there should be no obstacle in the relations between the two Muslim countries of Iran and the UAE, and these relations must not be influenced by outsiders.