Iran to file legal case against U.S. for "role in riots"

A legal case will be filed in a Tehran court against the United States for having a "role in the recent riots" in Iran, a senior Iranian judiciary official said on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Due to the involvement and direct role of the United States in the recent riots, it was decided to file a legal case in the Tehran court to determine the damages and issue the necessary verdict against this country," the official IRNA news agency quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, the Judiciary chief's deputy for international affairs and secretary of the country's High Council for Human Rights as saying.

The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Thursday warned some foreign countries against "interfering" in Iran's internal affairs, after the recent protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.