Iranian president to pay visit Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit Moscow on December 7 for a two-day trip, Trend reports.

According to the report, the Iranian president's visit to Russia will take place based on the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss ways to enhance economic, political and cultural ties between the two countries.

The Iranian delegation will include the ministers of foreign affairs, oil, economic affairs and finance.

According to the latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries was 3.38 million tons worth $1.57 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2023). This is an increase of 18.5 percent in value and 47 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

---

