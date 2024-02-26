Iranian ambassador talks about deepening economic ties with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Iran and Russia will take significant measures to enhance their economic relations at the joint economic commission meeting between the two countries, Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazim Jalali wrote on his "X" page, Trend reports.

Jalali said that the joint economic commission meeting will take place in Tehran in the next three days, with the attendance of senior officials from Iran and Russia.

He stated that the meeting will aim to advance relations in the areas of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), free trade agreement, banking cooperation, and group visa waiver.

It should be noted that Iran and Russia have a close collaboration in economic, trade, military and other sectors. The building of the Rasht-Astara railway in the segment of the North-South International Corridor that goes through Iran with the help of Russian credit is a clear example of this collaboration. Moreover, Russian companies are involved in the exploration and production of Iran’s oil and gas fields.

