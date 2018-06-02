Army fighter crashes in Iran’s central province (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

An Iranian military plane crashed in the country’s central province of Isfahan today, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported June 2.

The incident occurred at 12:30 local time (GMT +3:30) when F-7 ‎ fighter crashed near the Hasan Abad city.

Two pilots of the plane ejected before the crash and are now alive.

No further details were reported about the causes of the incident.

Local officials told Fars news agency that the plane was a training fighter and the pilots have been transferred to Isfahan city.

Earlier on May 29, two crew members of a light training aircraft of the army were killed as it crashed in southern Tehran.

The army said the crash was caused due to a technical problem.

A similar accident occurred in 2017 with a Sukhoi Su-22 fighter, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.

In an incident in December 2016, a pilot was killed when an ultra-light gyroplane belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force crashed in Saravan airport.

In October 2016, another military plane crashed in Iranshahr city in southeastern Sistan and Balouchestan Province, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The ultra-light plane, belonging to the IRGC, was returning from a reconnaissance operation, when the incident occurred near the Iran-Pakistan border.

