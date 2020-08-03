WHO representative to visit Hamedan

Vice chancellor of Hamedan University of Medical Sciences said that the representative of the World Health Organization in Tehran is scheduled on visit Hamedan, western Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to IRNA, Manouchehr Karami said during his stay WHO representative is to visit hospitals, medical centers and designated COVID19 centers.

He will also visit Hamedan University of Medical Sciences departments.

Iran's Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 208 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 17,190.