Iran produces smart national identity card

Iran has issued and delivered 2.6 million smart national identity cards that produced domestically since the second half of last Iranian year(started March 20, 2020), said the spokesman of the National Organization for Civil Registration.

"So far 48.7 million people have received smart national identity cards. A total of 58.7 million applied for the card since the start of the plan in 2012, "said Syefollah Abotorabi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Total of 62 million people (older than 15 years) in the country are qualified to receive smart national identity cards while 1 million people are expected to annually add to these numbers. A domestically produced smart national identity card is similar to foreign versions and followed all the technical issues," he added.

" There was a problem in importing cards in 2017 and the government started to domestically produce the cards via its printing companies in the first half of last Iranian year(started March 21, 2019)," he noted.

The smart national identity cards offer to accelerate the identification of citizens and preserving personal information in cyber space. It is necessary to provide a digital identification card to obtain online services.