Iran-Afghan coexistence presents new model of immigration: Official

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Ali Bagheri Kani on Thursday said that the peaceful coexistence of Afghans with Iranians has presented a new model in immigration, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bagheri Kani further noted that the two nations enjoy religious, cultural, and civilizational commonality.

He pointed out that the similarities are so great that a magnifying glass should be used to find differences in the relations of the states.

Iran is trying not to lose the slightest right of Afghan nationals residing in Iran. In this context, any views of immigrants are welcome, Bagheri Kani underlined.

If westerners sold tractors to the Afghan people instead of sending tanks to the country, after 20 years "we would have witnessed a safe and economically developing state", and both Afghanistan's security and economic problems had been resolved, he underscored.