Iran may not have enough power to battle COVID-19 over and over again - minister

The number of outpatient COVID-19 cases is rising, so this could be a warning, said Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki, rend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"We are currently concerned over the new rise of the coronavirus infections. This could be a serious warning for new wave in February and March," said Namaki.

"The early tracing of virus from house to house could identify early infected cases in the current situation. Our priority is to identify patients by running more tests and on individuals that had contact with the patients," he said.

"We disagree with reopening of schools and have also sent an announcement to universities to follow health protocols otherwise we would witness more cases, " he said.

"We are concerned that our forces might not have the strength and energy to deal with a new wave of coronavirus over and over again, " he added.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.