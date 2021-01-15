Iran may not have enough power to battle COVID-19 over and over again - minister

Society 15 January 2021 09:33 (UTC+04:00)
Iran may not have enough power to battle COVID-19 over and over again - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

Trend:

The number of outpatient COVID-19 cases is rising, so this could be a warning, said Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki, rend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"We are currently concerned over the new rise of the coronavirus infections. This could be a serious warning for new wave in February and March," said Namaki.

"The early tracing of virus from house to house could identify early infected cases in the current situation. Our priority is to identify patients by running more tests and on individuals that had contact with the patients," he said.

"We disagree with reopening of schools and have also sent an announcement to universities to follow health protocols otherwise we would witness more cases, " he said.

"We are concerned that our forces might not have the strength and energy to deal with a new wave of coronavirus over and over again, " he added.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran plans to renovate its transportation fleet
Iran plans to renovate its transportation fleet
Amount of investments made in Iran's Free Trade and Special Economic Zones announced
Amount of investments made in Iran's Free Trade and Special Economic Zones announced
Bank Keshavarzi Iran discloses areas in which it issues loans
Bank Keshavarzi Iran discloses areas in which it issues loans
Loading Bars
Latest
Medical masks from Azerbaijan gets European ITC quality certificate Other News 11:00
Turkmengas opens tender for workshop construction Tenders 10:58
TAP may investigate capacity expansion beyond 20 bcm/a in case of firm demand Oil&Gas 10:50
Trans Adriatic Pipeline's actual cost disclosed Oil&Gas 10:48
TAP to conduct market tests at least every two years – managing director Oil&Gas 10:43
Operations on Tengiz Future Growth Project continue despite jump in COVID-19 cases Oil&Gas 10:43
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to decrease Finance 10:42
Kazakhstan reveals 11M2020 data on meat production Kazakhstan 10:34
Another decree for oil, gas industry dev’t signed in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:26
Latvia interested in deepening co-op with Uzbekistan in clean technology Uzbekistan 10:25
OPEC oil earnings to decline to lowest level in 18 years Oil&Gas 10:21
Azerbaijan talks condition of water canals branching out from Sugovushan reservoir Society 10:20
Oil slips as Chinese lockdowns, U.S. unemployment data temper gains Oil&Gas 10:12
Work on restoring Azerbaijani monuments to begin in Shusha - minister Society 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 15 Finance 09:55
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks supporting business innovations ICT 09:55
Hungarian companies ready to take part in reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 09:53
Postal operators of Turkey and Azerbaijan working on new projects (PHOTO) ICT 09:51
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Shusha trip (VIDEO) Politics 09:51
Technical work to create Validation Center at Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub over - CAERC Business 09:48
Iran plans to renovate its transportation fleet Business 09:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 15 Uzbekistan 09:36
Iran may not have enough power to battle COVID-19 over and over again - minister Society 09:33
Iran had no contact with Biden's team - President's Chief of Staff Politics 09:29
Amazon faces class-action lawsuit over eBook pricing US 09:21
Chief editor of Trend News Agency beats COVID-19, grateful to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 09:16
Xiaomi shares plummet 11% after being blacklisted in US Other News 09:04
Turkey reclaims top spot as biggest recipient country of EBRD investments in 2020 Turkey 08:13
US-Georgia sign memorandum of understanding on 5G security Georgia 07:53
Kazakhstan confirms 835 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:36
Review of Georgian Stock Exchange activity in 2020 Finance 07:02
At least 3 killed, 24 injured after 6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia Other News 06:02
Uzbekistan’s Asia-Invest Bank signs cooperation agreement with Bank of New York Mellon Finance 05:01
Over 697,000 coronavirus cases detected globally over day World 03:24
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 205,000 Other News 01:50
Azerbaijan releases data on preferential lending to entrepreneurship for 2020 Finance 00:49
WHO says new COVID-19 strains threat to Africa's public health system World 00:03
Visit of Armenian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan without Baku's permission may cost Armenia dearly - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 14 January 23:20
France tightens coronavirus border controls, imposes earlier curfew Europe 14 January 23:12
Azerbaijani FM meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan Politics 14 January 22:56
President Erdogan receives first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 14 January 22:36
Uzbekistan Ministry of Public Education Embarks on New Student Standards in Partnership with USAID Uzbekistan 14 January 22:32
Iran, Turkmenistan trade up by 300% Iran 14 January 21:45
Deputy Head of NCDC: vaccination of non-risk groups against coronavirus in Georgia to start in summer or early autumn Georgia 14 January 21:42
Qatar reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 146,689 in total Arab World 14 January 21:15
New agreement between Azerbaijani and Turkish postal operators to increase volume of mails (PHOTO) Economy 14 January 20:58
Anglo Asian Mining increases copper production volume in 2020 Business 14 January 20:55
Iranian companies can participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region - Iranian official Politics 14 January 20:35
Azerbaijan conducting activity on engineering support for units stationed in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 January 20:33
Damage caused to Azerbaijani monuments by Armenia in focus of ICESCO - Culture Minister Politics 14 January 20:30
Azerbaijan upset with UNESCO’s biased statement after Karabakh war – Minister of Culture Society 14 January 20:14
Azerbaijan to create new jobs by implementing infrastructure projects in liberated lands Business 14 January 20:03
Amount of investments made in Iran's Free Trade and Special Economic Zones announced Finance 14 January 20:02
Azerbaijan's PM signs order on restoration of facilities damaged in Patriotic War Politics 14 January 19:32
Azerbaijan confirms 1,159 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14 January 19:30
Trend news agency’s film crew observing construction of new railway in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Economy 14 January 19:30
Albanian temples in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands transformed into Armenian Gregorian churches Politics 14 January 19:28
Bank Keshavarzi Iran discloses areas in which it issues loans Finance 14 January 19:27
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining receives record income in 2020 Business 14 January 19:04
Azerbaijan, Pakistan to cooperate in field of emergency situations (PHOTO) Politics 14 January 19:04
Azerbaijani minister, Japanese ambassador discuss issues of co-op in military sphere Politics 14 January 18:08
IСESCO technical mission may include representatives of countries outside organization Politics 14 January 18:07
Year of Nizami to be celebrated within ICESCO – Azerbaijani minister of culture Society 14 January 17:58
Georgia expects price increase due to Russia’s planned restrictions on grain exports Business 14 January 17:57
Azerbaijan sees growth in average monthly transactions through ATMs Finance 14 January 17:57
Iran to increase housing loan Business 14 January 17:53
Uzbekneftegaz, Russia’s metallurgical company agree on expanding co-op Oil&Gas 14 January 17:53
U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected US 14 January 17:50
Armenia's crimes must be tried in court - ICESCO head Politics 14 January 17:44
Presentation of books on Azerbaijan's Karabakh in Kazakh language held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 January 17:42
ICESCO technical mission report to be fair - Director General Politics 14 January 17:34
Only remnants of cultural monuments left in Azerbaijan's post-war Aghdam - ISESCO Politics 14 January 17:33
ICESCO proposes to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha as capital of Islamic world Politics 14 January 17:33
Uzbekistan's education ministry announces tender for audit Tenders 14 January 17:31
ICESCO reps to visit Azerbaijan soon Politics 14 January 17:31
Uzbekistan considers import of bioorganic fertilizers from Turkey Uzbekistan 14 January 17:28
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issues of military and military-technical cooperation Politics 14 January 17:26
Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s regional center to open in Azerbaijan Politics 14 January 17:22
Iran unveils manufacturing of agricultural products Business 14 January 17:21
Azerbaijan raises imports of textiles Business 14 January 17:18
CISCO to expand digital transformation opportunities of Azerbaijan ICT 14 January 17:15
Georgian MagtiCom mobile operator receives largest revenue from fixed internet ICT 14 January 17:14
Text of preferential trade agreement between Azerbaijan and Iran prepared Business 14 January 17:10
Volume of loans issued to public organizations in Azerbaijan doubles Finance 14 January 17:09
Reconstruction of HPP in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin to end soon Oil&Gas 14 January 17:02
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks about global demand for corporation software ICT 14 January 16:52
Pakistan always close to Azerbaijan – Army general Politics 14 January 16:48
Azerbaijani FM, Pakistani president express determination to further develop co-op (PHOTO) Politics 14 January 16:46
Kazakhstan reports decrease in retail trade value year-on-year Business 14 January 16:44
Goldman teams up with fintech startup Marqeta to build checking accounts US 14 January 16:44
Kazakhstan’s preliminary liquids production shows drop year-on-year Oil&Gas 14 January 16:39
Azerbaijan’s liquids supply to remain flat in 2021, says OPEC Oil&Gas 14 January 16:38
Number of compulsory real estate insurance contracts in Azerbaijan almost triples Finance 14 January 16:35
Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh - instructive for UK in where to invest militarily - opinion Politics 14 January 16:31
TANAP reveals expected revenue after reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 14 January 16:23
TANAP’s total gas supplies to Turkey to reach 12 bcm as of June 30,2021 Oil&Gas 14 January 16:10
Armenians destroyed hundreds of historical, architectural monuments in Azerbaijan's Shusha - PHOTO (EXCLUSIVE) Society 14 January 16:10
TANAP supplies 8.4 bcm of gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 14 January 16:06
TANAP to transport 10 bcm/y to Europe starting from 2022 Oil&Gas 14 January 15:53
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan raises share of exports in 2020 foreign trade turnover Business 14 January 15:48
All news