Two ministers in Iran to be summoned to Supreme Audit Court

Society 15 March 2021 15:42 (UTC+04:00)
Two ministers in Iran to be summoned to Supreme Audit Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The minister of Agriculture Jihad of Iran Kazem Khavazi and the minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Razm Hosseini will be summoned to the Supreme Audit Court of Iran (SAC) due to the recent rise in prices for some products, including, food products, chicken and agricultural products, Trend reports citing the Supreme Audit Court.

It is reported that a meeting was held led by the head of the Supreme Audit Court of Iran with the participation of the deputy ministers of the mentioned ministries on the problems related to the distribution of products in the Iranian market and the rise in prices for strategic products.

As reported, according to the statistics of the Statistical Center of Iran, the price of chicken rose by 77.1 percent, sugar by 68.8 percent, and mutton by 35 percent in the 11th month of the current Iranian year (January 20 through February 18, 2021), compared to the same month last Iranian year.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan names number of public sector employees as of early Feb.2021
Azerbaijan names number of public sector employees as of early Feb.2021
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani CBA talks rise in value of transactions through payment cards
Azerbaijani CBA talks rise in value of transactions through payment cards
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing US 15:49
Stripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising Other News 15:45
Two ministers in Iran to be summoned to Supreme Audit Court Society 15:42
British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions Europe 15:39
Iran finds options to carry out its oil sales - Iran's First VP Oil&Gas 15:30
Azerbaijan names number of public sector employees as of early Feb.2021 Finance 15:29
Iran's Minister of Road to visit Fars Province for opening of several projects Business 15:29
Turkmenistan to organize international forum of its oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 15:28
Iran provides necessary access to IAEA - MFA Iran 15:28
Iran establishes Technology and Innovation Houses abroad Business 15:27
Iranian economic expert warns against budget deficit Business 15:27
STAR Refinery reduces natural gas consumption Oil&Gas 15:25
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Uzbekistan year-on-year Business 15:19
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi eyeing direct flights to Kazakh cities Transport 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 15 Society 15:15
Iran, Turkey customs facilitate trucks and cargo movement Business 15:14
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery joins WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network Oil&Gas 15:03
Nar extends the period of ‘TƏHSİL+’ internet pack for online studies Society 14:59
Iran kicks off first phase of local COVID-19 vaccine's mass production Society 14:53
Top Quad leaders reiterate their commitment to free, open, secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific region Other News 14:52
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:47
Azerbaijani CBA talks rise in value of transactions through payment cards Finance 14:45
Will work with countries who share common goal for free Indo-Pacific: Quad Other News 14:40
French SUEZ eyes reducing water losses in Uzbekistan's water supply systems Uzbekistan 14:38
Turkmen Finance Ministry signs memorandum with British JCB Sales Limited Business 14:31
Iran's trade with SCO member states announced Business 14:26
Armenian soldiers currently held in Azerbaijan aren't POWs - PM Politics 14:22
Int’l organizations must put pressure on Armenia - Azerbaijani FM Politics 14:18
Effective co-op established between Azerbaijan and Sweden - FM Economy 14:15
SOCAR Turkey R&D and Innovation Co. announces time of starting NEFERTITI project Oil&Gas 14:01
Central Bank's regulations damage exports - Iran-UAE Chamber of Commerce Business 13:51
Iran declares data of exports through Mazandaran Province Business 13:50
Azerbaijan - supporter of co-op based on principle of inviolability of borders - FM Politics 13:49
Regional situation strongly changed as result of 10 November Statement - OSCE Chairperson Politics 13:48
Iran cautious about possible fourth wave of COVID-19 Society 13:39
Iran building subway wagons domestically Business 13:36
Non-cash payments through government portal grow in Azerbaijan Finance 13:21
Azerbaijani minister discloses Jan.2021 non-oil output Business 13:21
Iran unveils details of plan for production of greenhouse products Business 13:20
Uzbek mobile operators continue testing 5G ICT 13:20
Iran moves toward third-generation ATMs Finance 13:20
Press conference of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:11
Cargo transportation from Iran’s Markazi Province increases Transport 13:05
Georgia sees decrease in external merchandise trade Business 13:05
Uzbekistan eyes increasing number of mobile stations ICT 13:04
Fascism and antisemitism remain a concern in Armenia - The Jewish Press Armenia 13:04
EU, FAO supporting Azerbaijan to prepare bill on agricultural advisory services Business 13:00
Georgia reports 159 new cases of coronavirus for March 15 Georgia 13:00
Fashion giant H&M's sales recover in March as stores reopen after lockdowns Europe 12:47
Georgian commercial banks once again reduce interest on deposits Business 12:37
Value of raw materials in Iran's agricultural sector rising Finance 12:37
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair vehicles Tenders 12:36
Georgia starts to roll out COVID-19 vaccination Georgia 12:36
UK PM pledges 3 billion pounds for England's bus network Europe 12:35
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records rise in average monthly nominal salary Finance 12:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 12:33
Kazakhstan doubles imports of Azerbaijan-made goods Business 12:31
BHOS startup selected out of 238 innovative projects Society 12:18
Uzbekistan’s export of construction materials triples Construction 12:09
Uzbekneftegaz reveals prices of petrol supplied for exchange trading Oil&Gas 12:08
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas not to revise budget due to oil price change Oil&Gas 12:08
JP Morgan expects Europe’s oil demand to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:59
Iran's exports to Kazakhstan shrink Business 11:58
Reasons for UK's BP leaving Kazakhstan revealed Oil&Gas 11:57
Iran sees increase in exports to Belarus Business 11:57
Revenues of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan from communication services grow since early 2021 ICT 11:56
Iran boosts volume of non-oil exports to Russia Business 11:50
Turkmenistan’s Balkan shipbuilding yard names production indicators Business 11:40
French Alstom looks to partake in railway projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 11:40
TAP AG retuning lands to legitimate owners Oil&Gas 11:33
UK government opens new offices in Scotland in effort to shore up union Europe 11:31
Value of Iran's trade turnover with EAEU disclosed Business 11:30
Georgia takes active steps to prevent rise in bread prices Business 11:29
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna to become more involved in KazTransGas' management Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas talks 2021 oil extraction forecasts Oil&Gas 11:26
Azerbaijan's Central Bank discloses foreign exchange reserves' growth rate in 2020 Finance 11:24
PM Modi To Visit Bangladesh To Attend Golden Jubilee Celebration Of Country's Independence Other News 11:19
Cambodian leaders takes shot of India-made Covid-19 vaccine Other News 11:19
India FX reserves become world's 4th biggest Other News 11:17
Indian govt invites bids for over 390 air routes under fresh UDAN bidding round Other News 11:15
Royal Dutch Shell sees decrease in proved undeveloped reserves Oil&Gas 11:12
Petrochemical facilities to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 11:05
Iran's Thermal Power Plants Holding Company signs contract on electricity generation Oil&Gas 11:05
Roche agrees to buy GenMark diagnostics in $1.8 billion deal Europe 10:57
Shell’s oil & gas output available for sale down Oil&Gas 10:55
Shell expects operating costs to be no higher than $35B in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:45
Thailand to start using AstraZeneca vaccine Tuesday after delay over safety Other News 10:43
Turkmenistan sells petrochemical products to number of countries Business 10:38
2M2021 spending of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on imports grows Business 10:37
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 15 Uzbekistan 10:37
Iranian currency rates for March 15 Finance 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 15 Finance 10:20
Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan border markets - main routes for import of basic commodities Business 10:07
Iran to grant credit for buying handmade carpets Business 10:07
Iran launches Comprehensive Trade System to regulate markets Business 10:07
Iran installs most advanced domestic gas turbine Business 10:06
Iran's home appliance production increases Business 10:06
Iran to sign several contracts with five major domestic companies in manufacturing sector Business 10:05
Ceyhan terminal transships over 40 million tons of ACG oil since early 2021 Oil&Gas 10:05
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000 Finance 09:51
All news