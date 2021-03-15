Two ministers in Iran to be summoned to Supreme Audit Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The minister of Agriculture Jihad of Iran Kazem Khavazi and the minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Razm Hosseini will be summoned to the Supreme Audit Court of Iran (SAC) due to the recent rise in prices for some products, including, food products, chicken and agricultural products, Trend reports citing the Supreme Audit Court.

It is reported that a meeting was held led by the head of the Supreme Audit Court of Iran with the participation of the deputy ministers of the mentioned ministries on the problems related to the distribution of products in the Iranian market and the rise in prices for strategic products.

As reported, according to the statistics of the Statistical Center of Iran, the price of chicken rose by 77.1 percent, sugar by 68.8 percent, and mutton by 35 percent in the 11th month of the current Iranian year (January 20 through February 18, 2021), compared to the same month last Iranian year.