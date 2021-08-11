Iran's supreme leader concerned with COVID-19 ravaging Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

It is a bitter truth that more than 500 people die of the COVID-19 every day in Iran, and tens of thousands become infected per day, Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, Trend reports citing the Office of Khamenei.

The supreme leader stressed that the first and most urgent issue in the country is currently the fight against coronavirus.

Khamenei added that laboratories for the diagnosis of coronavirus are very costly to maintain, while the diagnosis should be free.

“The process of vaccination against coronavirus should be accelerated thanks to both domestic production and rapid import," he said.

As reported, Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 4.23 million people have been infected, and 95,111 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3.59 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

