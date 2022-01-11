Iran lifts coronavirus-related restrictions, opens land borders for citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran has lifted restrictions on the movement of citizens across its land borders with neighboring countries due to coronavirus, Minister of Interior of Iran Ahmad Vahidi told reporters, Trend reports via Iranian media.

The minister noted that travel to and from a neighboring country is possible with a PCR test and two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, Iran lifted restrictions on plane activity related to some African countries.

"Meanwhile, the restrictions imposed on some European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, remain in force. The lifting of restrictions on other countries is being discussed," he said.

Since December 25, 2021, Iran has kept its land borders with neighboring countries for citizens.

