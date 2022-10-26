Iran and China to strengthen media cooperation

TEHRAN, Iran, October 26. Iran and China’s 25-year cooperation agreement would help expand the media relations within the countries, said Managing Director of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi, Trend reports.

Speaking wit the Chinese Xinhua officials on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the OANA General Assembly meeting in Tehran, Naderi stressed the development of cooperation between members of the Organization of Asia Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

Naderi underlined good ties between IRNA and Xinhua, expressing hope that they would develop further.

Xinhua officials in turn said they're looking to launch a Persian news department in the near future, and also expressed interest in the Chinese news section at IRNA.