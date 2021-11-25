Ban on import of Turkish building materials to Armenia to be lifted from 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
The ban on the import of building materials from Turkey to Armenia will be lifted from January 1, 2022, Trend reports on Nov. 25 with reference to the Armenian media.
"In the following months, the ban on the import of Turkish clothing, footwear, cosmetics and other goods to Armenia will also be lifted," the statement said.
