German KfW, Georgian Oil and Gas Corp to ink 150M euro loan deal for gas storage

18 August 2018 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of an underground gas storage facility will start in Georgia, which will ensure the elimination of existing imbalances between gas supply and consumption in the country and satisfy the peak consumption in winter, Georgia’s Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said, Georgian media report.

Bakhtadze said that a 150 million euro loan agreement will be signed between Germany's Reconstruction and Development Bank (KfW) and the Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation, which envisages the construction of the infrastructure of the underground gas storage facility.

“This project is important not only in terms of strengthening energy security, but also for stabilizing the gas supply during winter,” the prime minister said.

Georgian Economy Minister Giorgi Kobulia says implementation of the project will protect Georgia from risks.

“After the gas storage is constructed, the country will have gas reserves for one and a half months. This project is commercially profitable, because we can purchase the gas when it is cheaper,” the minister explained.

Azerbaijan is the main supplier of gas to Georgia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Merkel’s visit of utmost importance: Georgian PM
Georgia 16:42
Underground gas storage to be built in Georgia
Oil&Gas 17 August 14:08
Armenia intends to appropriate territories of other regional countries - MP
Politics 17 August 10:51
Illusion of "great Armenia" threatens country with disappearance from political map: expert
Politics 16 August 20:58
Money transfers to Georgia up by 19.3%
Georgia 16 August 14:49
Azerbaijani IT company improving domestic navigation app
ICT 15 August 09:31
Latest
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days
Turkmenistan 17:18
Arab Israeli attempts to stab cop in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead
Israel 17:10
US gov’t seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger - sources
US 17:05
Belarus' Lukashenko dismisses top ministers, names new PM
Other News 16:57
Merkel’s visit of utmost importance: Georgian PM
Georgia 16:42
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase: AzTA
Tourism 16:20
Uzbek export-import insurance company gets highest rating
Economy news 16:13
Visa facilitation increasing tourist flow from UAE to Azerbaijan
Tourism 16:00
Global law firm okays loan agreement on TANAP
Oil&Gas 15:52