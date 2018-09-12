Georgian PM leaves for US

12 September 2018 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze will leave for US on September 16 as he announced today, Agenda reports.

I will meet with my colleagues, friends. Of course, we will discuss the most painful challenges Georgia is facing currently,” Bakhtadze said.

The PM will also deliver speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

This is the tribune, where from we can speak about the most challenging issues for Georgia,” Bakhtadze said.

He stated that he will also have “very important meetings” at the UN headquarters and said that he is waiting for important outcomes from the meetings in US, which will further enhance ties between Georgia and US.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22
Trade facilitation center to open on Azerbaijan-Georgia border in autumn (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:52
Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats
Europe 12:28
Iran resorts to storing oil in fleet of supertankers
Oil&Gas 09:35
Oil prices rise on declining U.S. crude stockpiles, looming Iran sanctions
Oil&Gas 09:31
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 15:44
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22