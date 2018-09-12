Georgian PM leaves for US

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze will leave for US on September 16 as he announced today, Agenda reports.

I will meet with my colleagues, friends. Of course, we will discuss the most painful challenges Georgia is facing currently,” Bakhtadze said.

The PM will also deliver speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

This is the tribune, where from we can speak about the most challenging issues for Georgia,” Bakhtadze said.

He stated that he will also have “very important meetings” at the UN headquarters and said that he is waiting for important outcomes from the meetings in US, which will further enhance ties between Georgia and US.

