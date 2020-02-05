Georgian opposition resumes protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

The opposition and civic activists are holding a rally in front of the Georgian parliament, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Reportedly, they have gathered at the entrance to the parliament, demanding a switch to a proportional electoral system.

“Our demand remains unchanged: we demand the holding of elections in 2020 in a proportional system,” the protesters say.

The next parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia in October 2020.

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 MPs; however, during the vote, only 101 MPs supported the changes. Most of the MPs who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

