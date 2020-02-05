Georgian opposition resumes protests

5 February 2020 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The opposition and civic activists are holding a rally in front of the Georgian parliament, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Reportedly, they have gathered at the entrance to the parliament, demanding a switch to a proportional electoral system.

“Our demand remains unchanged: we demand the holding of elections in 2020 in a proportional system,” the protesters say.

The next parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia in October 2020.

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 MPs; however, during the vote, only 101 MPs supported the changes. Most of the MPs who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia reduces sugar imports
Business 12:16
Georgian National Agency of Mines talks projects implemented in 2019
Business 4 February 20:22
Georgia reduces cooperation with Kazakhstan in field of cargo transportation
Transport 4 February 19:57
Georgia, Turkey discuss specific areas for future cooperation
Business 4 February 17:37
Number of international travelers' visits to Georgia increases
Tourism 4 February 15:38
Georgia's Batumi Oil Terminal opens tender for development of norms for natural loss of crude oil
Tenders 4 February 15:18
Latest
Kazakhstan to launch more international flights in 2020
Transport 12:58
International fight against terrorism: topic of Russia-Turkmenistan talks
Turkmenistan 12:54
Kazakhstan's trade areas of great potential revealed
Business 12:46
Int'l experts offer examples of agricultural development for Uzbekistan to consider
Business 12:44
Tender to purchase pipes, chemicals, electrical goods opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 12:31
Iran defines plans for oilfields joint with other countries
Oil&Gas 12:17
Georgia reduces sugar imports
Business 12:16
World Martial Arts Masterships proposed to be held in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:02
ConocoPhillips plans to reduce production in 2020
Oil&Gas 12:02