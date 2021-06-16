Georgia reports 811 new cases of coronavirus for June 16
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 811 new cases of coronavirus, 672 recoveries and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, some 34,668 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 19,809 of the 34,668 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,859 were PCR tests.
The new 811 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 470 cases
Adjara - 53 cases
Imereti - 69 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 53 cases
Shida Kartli - 39 cases
Guria - 3 case3
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 50 cases
Kakheti - 38 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 24 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases
The country has had 354,276 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 2.54 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
---
