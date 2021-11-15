Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,820 new COVID-19 cases, 6,017 recoveries, and 82 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 20,166 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 12,569 tests were rapid, while the remaining 7,597 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 785,911, among them 722,399 people have recovered and 11,057 have died.

There are 51 people quarantined, 6,847 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,191 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 15, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,874 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

