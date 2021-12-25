Georgian President receives booster shot
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili received Covid PfaizerBioNTech booster jab, Trend reports citing 1TV.
According to the Presidential Administration, President got the jab at the Center of Infectious Pathologies, AIDS and Clinical Immunology following two-dose AstraZeneca shots.
Immunization Council authorized the COVID-19 booster shots in November.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city
Latest
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city
"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chairman of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members pray in Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev plant tree on territory of military unit in Hadrut
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Instagram page on occasion of birthday of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani President’s special rep talks work related to 'great return' of people to Karabakh region