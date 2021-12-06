China donates Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Somalia

Somalia on Sunday received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by China to help intensify the fight against the pandemic in the country amid the Omicron variant, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao said the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines demonstrates China's commitment to honoring its pledge with actions and protecting the lives and health of the Somali people.

"It speaks to China's commitment to putting people and their lives first, and closing the immunization gap in Somalia," Fei said in Mogadishu.

He said that China and Somalia will work together to enhance their everlasting spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

"China will work with Somalia to fight the pandemic, deepen medical and health cooperation, protect the life, value and dignity of every individual, and make a fresh headway in building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era," said Fei.

Fawziya Abikar Nur, Minister of Health and Human Services of Somalia, lauded the Chinese government for the vaccine donation, saying the arrival of Sinopharm doses was timely because of the new Omicron variant which she said is spreading very fast.