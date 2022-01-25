Assange wins right to appeal extradition to U.S.

World 25 January 2022 03:06 (UTC+04:00)
Assange wins right to appeal extradition to U.S.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won permission from a court here to appeal against his extradition from the United Kingdom (UK) to the United States, where he faces espionage charges, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The High Court in London decided on Monday that Assange had an arguable point of law that UK Supreme Court justices may want to consider.

However, the High Court refused him permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will first have to decide whether it should hear his challenge.

Assange's lawyers now have 14 days to prepare the application to the Supreme Court.

