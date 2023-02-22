UN chief condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Tuesday's attack against a convoy of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, which left three blue helmets from Senegal dead and five others injured, said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The secretary-general conveys his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Senegal and his profound sympathies to the families of the victims. He wishes a speedy and full recovery to the five injured peacekeepers, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

"The secretary-general recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly," said the statement.

"The secretary-general reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the Malian transitional authorities and the people of Mali in achieving sustainable peace and security," it said.

The tragedy occurred when the convoy of UN peacekeepers drove over an improvised explosive device in Bandiagara cercle, said the statement.