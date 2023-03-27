Russia warns Armenia regarding plans to join Rome Statute of ICC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Moscow considers Yerevan's plans to join the Rome Statute of the ICC unacceptable, amid the "orders" to the leadership of the Russian Federation, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the "extremely negative" consequences for relations with Russia, of which Yerevan have been warned, are being mentioned in this context.

On March 24 it was reported that the Constitutional Court of Armenia recognized the obligations under the Rome Statute of the ICC as constitutional. This decision comes into force from the moment of publication. After that, the Rome Statute should be ratified in the Parliament of Armenia.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court. It was adopted at a diplomatic conference in Rome, Italy on 17 July 1998 and it entered into force on 1 July 2002.