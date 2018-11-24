More skilled workers immigrate to Germany from non-EU countries

24 November 2018 05:19 (UTC+04:00)

The immigration of skilled workers from non-EU countries to Germany is on the rise, according to a study published on Friday by the Bertelsmann foundation, Xinhua reported.

According to the study, a total of some 545,000 people from non-EU countries immigrated to Germany in 2017, of which 7 percent were skilled workers.

In 2015, the share of skilled workers among migrants from non-EU countries in Germany was 3 percent. The main non-European countries of origin for professionals who migrated to Germany in 2017 were India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the U.S., Serbia and China.

About 635,000 people migrated from foreign EU countries to Germany in 2017. Some 60 percent of the inner-European migrants in Germany were skilled workers holding a university or vocational qualification. Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia and Italy are the main countries from which people moved to Germany within the EU in 2017.

Matthias Mayer, migration expert at the Bertelsmann foundation and author of the study, said that an "effective immigration law" embedded in a "comprehensive strategy" for securing skilled workers for the German labor market would be needed.

The German government plans to acquire more qualified workers from EU countries and non-EU countries for the German labor market by adopting an immigration law for skilled workers.

Such a law should ensure, among other things, more effectiveness in dealing with immigrant specialists, according to Mayer. He demanded for "an optimization and acceleration of migration management" as well as a better recognition of foreign vocational qualifications.

Mayer said that such an immigration act should "also look after disadvantaged domestic groups, in particular older people, women, mothers, the (long-term) unemployed, the low-skilled and people with disabilities".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's German ambassador: China will open but not all at once
China 22 November 14:02
Germany, France eye first contract for new fighter jet in early 2019
Europe 22 November 01:35
Merkel hopes Spain's Brexit deal objection can be resolved by Sunday
Europe 21 November 13:10
Germany ready to take part in Turkmenistan’s seawater desalination projects
Economy news 21 November 09:13
Russia's potato paves alternative way to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 21 November 09:06
Germany ready to take part in Turkmenistan’s seawater desalination projects
Economy news 20 November 12:23
Latest
Ecuador says it needs $550 million to help Venezuelan migrants
Other News 04:52
Paris braces for second wave of protests over rising fuel costs
Europe 04:00
Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after suffering stroke
US 03:15
Argentine airline cancels 371 flights due to strike ahead of G20
Other News 02:39
Mexico, Canada discuss signing of new North American trade deal
World 02:00
US-led coalition airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor leave 10 civilians killed
Arab World 01:21
Cuba, Spain to strengthen political, economic ties with new agreements
Europe 00:46
Trump loses bid to dismiss New York lawsuit over his charity
US 00:07
Oil plunges to lowest in a year despite potential OPEC cut
Oil&Gas 23 November 23:47