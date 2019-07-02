EU leaders agree on top EU institution jobs, says Donald Tusk

At a summit in Brussels, the leaders of 28 European Union countries agreed on the candidacies to the key European positions, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The European Council has agreed on the future leadership of the EU institutions," he said.

Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen has been proposed for European Commission president, Belgium’s Charles Michel - for European Council president, Spain’s Josep Borrell for EU foreign policy chief and France’s Christine Lagarde - for the presidency of the European Central Bank.

