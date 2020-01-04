Spain's unemployment falls in December 2019

The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain fell by 34,579 in December from the month earlier, according to the monthly data published by the Spanish Ministry of Labor, Migrations and Social Security on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of people out of work in Spain is now 3.163 million, which is 38,692 or 1.2 percent less than the start of the year, meaning that 2019 was the seventh consecutive year to see unemployment fall in Spain.

2019 saw the signing of 22.5 million work contracts, but only 9.6 percent of these contracts were for permanent positions, highlighting the continued precarious nature of the majority of new jobs in Spain.

