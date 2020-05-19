Austria to increase funds for short-time work agreements
Austria will raise its funds for short-time work agreements to 12 billion euros ($13 billion) to help companies weather the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The current budget of 10 billion euros has already been granted, according to Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher.
