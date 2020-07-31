German gov't launches program to support vocational training system

Europe 31 July 2020 22:11 (UTC+04:00)
German gov't launches program to support vocational training system

With the start of the new vocational training year in Germany, the government would launch on Aug. 1 parts of a program to support the educational and vocational training system, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (BMAS) announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Good vocational training is the foundation for the professional future of young people and for securing skilled labor in Germany," according to a joint statement by BMAS, the Ministry of Education and the Federal Employment Agency.

A total of 500 million euros (592 million U.S. dollars) was earmarked for this program, which was intended to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany, according to the statement.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil said that it was "important" that young people could get a vocational training despite the COVID-19 crisis. With its "protective shield" for vocational training, the government would support companies in "giving young people a perspective."

The German vocational education and training system, also known as the dual training system, is highly recognized worldwide due to its combination of theory taught in public schools and job training at private companies.

"A good education is also the best protection against unemployment," stressed Heil.

The program included training bonuses worth up to 3,000 euros for companies which, although severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis, "maintain or increase" their vocational training level, according to the statement.

Takeover bonuses were also offered to companies that take over trainees from companies that had to file for insolvency due to COVID-19, according to the statement.

