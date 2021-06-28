Germany seeks to ban British travellers from EU

Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a "country of concern" because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread, the newspaper said.

The plans will be discussed by senior European and national officials on the EU's integrated political crisis response committee and will be resisted by Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal, the newspaper added.

German chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers next week.

Britain plans to unveil plans next month to allow fully vaccinated people to travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk.