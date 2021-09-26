France to double COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris, Trend reports citing AlArabiya.

“The injustice is that in other continents, obviously, vaccination is very late...,” he said. “We have to go faster, stronger.

“France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving,” he added. “We will pass from 60 million to 120 million doses offered.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, has repeatedly denounced the injustice of the massive imbalance in the distribution of vaccine doses in rich and poor countries.

“I will not stay silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers,” he said earlier this month.