EU agrees sanctions on Putin, Lavrov
EU states agreed to freeze any European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The move against Putin and his top diplomat Sergei Lavrov came as envoys of the EU's 27 member states thrashed out the details of a new wave of measures - the second - which was backed by the leaders at an emergency summit on Thursday night.
"It's a politically important signal," said a senior EU diplomat, referring to the decision to target Russia's leaders.
One EU official said that the latest round of sanctions would be followed by a third that may target "many more" Russian oligarchs.
"We are moving as quickly as we can," the official said.
Azerbaijan undertaken important global initiatives to boost international solidarity against pandemic and to counter "vaccine nationalism" - President Ilham Aliyev
So far, 68 per cent of adult population in Azerbaijan received two shots of vaccine - President Ilham Aliyev
