The centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov won Sunday's parliamentary election in Bulgaria, with 25.4% of votes, results from 99% of ballots counted showed on Monday.

The centrist anti-graft party, We Continue the Change, was second, with 20.2%, in the fourth national polls in the European Union's country in less than two years.

Final official results that would also include the ballots from abroad are expected on Thursday.