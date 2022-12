UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned Britons that the problems that dogged the country will not go away in 2023, Trend reports citing Euronews.

In his first New Year’s address as prime minister, Sunak struck a somber tone, acknowledging that it had been a difficult year for the country.

“I am not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the New Year,” Sunak said in the video message posted to Twitter on Saturday.