Israel's annual inflation up 2.5 pct, highest in nearly decade

Israel's annual inflation increased by 2.5 percent over the past 12 months, the highest in almost 10 years, the Israeli Bureau of Statistics said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the highest annual inflation recorded in the state since an annual figure of 2.6 percent recorded in November 2011.

It is also the fifth month in a row that the Israeli annual figure hits the annual government inflation target, ranging from 1 percent to 3 percent.

The bureau added that since the beginning of 2021, Israel's inflation has risen by 2.5 percent as well.

Israel's consumer price index (CPI), a major indicator of inflation, rose by 0.2 percent in September, after registering a 0.3-percent increase in August.

September's rise was mainly due to a 9.5-percent increase in fresh vegetable prices, while accommodation, vacation and travel prices decreased by 15.4 percent.