Over 78,000 people still affected by floods in Thailand

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department of Thailand said over 78,000 people were still affected by the floods caused by tropical storm Bebinca and southwest monsoon, Sputnik reported.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said on late Saturday that 162,711 people from 55,353 families in 2,318 villages from 18 provinces have been affected by the flooding since Aug. 17.

Director-General of the department Chayapol Thitisak said floodwaters have subsided in 10 of the 18 provinces hit by the floods, leaving 78,334 people from 30,773 families in eight provinces still affected by floods.

However, Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) warned that 17 provinces will need to prepare themselves to embrace for more torrential rain from Saturday to Wednesday.

Samroeng Saengphuwong, deputy secretary-general of ONWR, said provinces that are likely to experience heavy rainfall include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Samroeng, who also acts as director of the government's temporary center for crisis management, warned provinces of over-flowing water coming from Pasak River in Phetchabun and Prachin Buri River in Prachin Buri.

At the same time, two large dams in Kanchanaburi province are draining more water, causing flooding in low-lying areas surrounding the dams.

Vajiralongkorn Dam in Thong Pha Phum district will discharge 5 million cubic meters more water per day, while Srinakarin Dam in Si Sawat district will increase the rate of water releasing by 6 million cubic meters per day.

The Thai military is delivering relief by boats to the flood victims.

