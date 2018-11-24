Ecuador says it needs $550 million to help Venezuelan migrants

24 November 2018 04:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ecuador needs some $550 million to provide aid to Venezuelan citizens fleeing their country’s economic crisis, and hopes to raise the funds through donations from multilateral agencies and nearby countries, an Ecuadorean official said the Friday, Reuters reported.

Delegations from a dozen Latin American countries met in Quito on Thursday and Friday to coordinate plans to deal with the Venezuelan migration crisis, which is overwhelming social services agencies throughout South America.

“We have quantified Ecuador’s medium- and long-term needs at around $550 million,” Santiago Chavez, deputy minister of human mobility, told reporters. “This has to do with health, education, housing and employment needs.”

Ecuador estimates that some 600,000 Venezuelan citizens have entered the country in 2018 via the Colombian border, most of whom continue on toward Peru.

Ecuador is seeking to guarantee the migrants’ human rights and ensure an orderly transition to their new surroundings, Chavez added.

Ecuador’s government also hopes to obtain resources from regional multilateral organizations and may seek to create a fund financed by countries in the region, he said, adding that it has arranged a meeting in Quito on Nov. 30 that is to include the United States, Canada, Japan, Qatar and the European Union.

The United Nations says around 3 million people have left Venezuela since 2015, fleeing the hyperinflationary collapse that has left millions unable to obtain basic food or medicine.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
May OPEC achieve coordinated production cuts in December?
Oil&Gas 20 November 07:59
U.S. preparing to add Venezuela to terrorism sponsors list: source
US 20 November 06:32
Bus carrying Honduran migrants collides with police car in Mexico - reports
Other News 17 November 08:37
May OPEC achieve coordinated production cuts in December?
Oil&Gas 14 November 09:47
Chile to send Air Force plane to Venezuela to evacuate citizens
Other News 13 November 05:55
Ecuador seizes nearly a ton of cocaine
Other News 13 November 02:39
Latest
More skilled workers immigrate to Germany from non-EU countries
Europe 05:19
Paris braces for second wave of protests over rising fuel costs
Europe 04:00
Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after suffering stroke
US 03:15
Argentine airline cancels 371 flights due to strike ahead of G20
Other News 02:39
Mexico, Canada discuss signing of new North American trade deal
World 02:00
US-led coalition airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor leave 10 civilians killed
Arab World 01:21
Cuba, Spain to strengthen political, economic ties with new agreements
Europe 00:46
Trump loses bid to dismiss New York lawsuit over his charity
US 00:07
Oil plunges to lowest in a year despite potential OPEC cut
Oil&Gas 23 November 23:47