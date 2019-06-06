Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Sultan Kudarat province in the southern Philippines on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 4:41 a.m. local time (2041 GMT Wednesday), hit at a depth of 470 km, about 17 km northeast of Palimbang town.

The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in Cagayan de Oro City.

There was no reported casualties or damage.

The institute said aftershocks are expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake has a magnitude of 5.5.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news