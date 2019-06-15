New Zealand police confirms pilot dead in plane crash

New Zealand Police confirmed on Saturday a pilot was found dead in a light plane crash in Coromandel of the North Island, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The small aircraft had just one person on board, and it failed to arrive on time at the airport on Friday when rescue teams were alarmed.

However, weather conditions then did not allow search and rescue until early Saturday morning when a ground research was conducted and found the crashed plane in a forest park.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news