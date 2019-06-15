New Zealand police confirms pilot dead in plane crash

15 June 2019 08:23 (UTC+04:00)

New Zealand Police confirmed on Saturday a pilot was found dead in a light plane crash in Coromandel of the North Island, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The small aircraft had just one person on board, and it failed to arrive on time at the airport on Friday when rescue teams were alarmed.

However, weather conditions then did not allow search and rescue until early Saturday morning when a ground research was conducted and found the crashed plane in a forest park.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Missing British hiker found dead in New Zealand
Other News 12 June 11:57
Aircraft crash kills one in Turkey
Turkey 10 June 17:27
5.5-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Milford Sound
World 9 June 03:31
Severe weather to hit New Zealand again
Other News 4 June 08:54
New Zealand unveils new 'wellbeing' budget with $2.5 billion spending; cuts growth forecast
Other News 30 May 10:30
Small aircraft crashes into ocean in Cape May (VIDEO)
US 29 May 21:38
Latest
Iran's biggest gas storage center launches in Sarakhs
Business 08:57
Iran aims hit record in hydroelectricity production this summer
Business 08:53
Protests, strike against pension reform rock Brazil as Copa America begins
Other News 08:47
CBI reacts to foreign currency fluctuation due to Shinzo Abe's visit to Tehran
Business 08:42
Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 08:00
Boeing wins $6.5 billion defense contract for smart bomb kits
US 07:35
Over 100 apartments evacuated as another Sydney highrise shows signs of cracking
Other News 07:01
Mexico ready to retaliate if U.S. imposes tariffs: minister
Other News 06:19
Saudi-led coalition targets houthi positions in Sana'a, striking air defense systems
Arab World 05:38