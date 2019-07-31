Disorderly Brexit would be 'catastrophic', says Sinn Fein

A disorderly Brexit would be disastrous for the Irish economy, the head of Northern Ireland’s largest nationalist party warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday at a meeting with Britain’s new leader, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We’ve challenged him very strongly on that (Brexit) policy. We have set out very clearly that this would be catastrophic for the Irish economy, for Irish livelihoods, for our society, our politics and for our peace accord,” Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters.

