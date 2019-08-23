6 dead in road accident in Cuba

Six people were killed, including two minors, in a road accident on Thursday in the municipality of Majibacoa, in Cuba's eastern province of Las Tunas, local television said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place along the Central Highway between the Las Parras and Robotam villages, when the vehicle in which the six people travelled went off the road and caught fire, according to preliminary reports.

The vehicle belonged to the car rental system Transgaviota, an agency that provides services to the tourism sector.

The causes of the road accident are still unknown.

According to Cuba's National Road Safety and Traffic Commission, road accidents are the fifth leading cause of death in the Island.

In 2018, 10,070 road crashes were registered, in which 683 people died and 7,730 others were injured.

