6 dead in road accident in Cuba

23 August 2019 02:51 (UTC+04:00)

Six people were killed, including two minors, in a road accident on Thursday in the municipality of Majibacoa, in Cuba's eastern province of Las Tunas, local television said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place along the Central Highway between the Las Parras and Robotam villages, when the vehicle in which the six people travelled went off the road and caught fire, according to preliminary reports.

The vehicle belonged to the car rental system Transgaviota, an agency that provides services to the tourism sector.

The causes of the road accident are still unknown.

According to Cuba's National Road Safety and Traffic Commission, road accidents are the fifth leading cause of death in the Island.

In 2018, 10,070 road crashes were registered, in which 683 people died and 7,730 others were injured.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 250 people die in road accidents in Turkey in July 2019
Turkey 19 August 19:35
32 people injured in bus crash in Russia’s Perm
Russia 18 August 06:44
7 dead, 6 injured in Mexico road accident
World 17 August 07:25
Uzbekistan grants visa-free status to another 20 countries
Tourism 14 August 09:51
At least 4 people died, 30 hospitalised in road accident near Russia's city of Novorossiysk
Russia 8 August 01:48
At least 77 injured in two double-decker bus collisions in Hong Kong
China 30 July 07:59
Latest
Argentina's Macri says IMF team coming next week
Other News 03:33
Tunisian PM delegates his powers to focus on presidential race
Other News 02:05
White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid: source
US 01:26
13 killed in clashes in southern Tripoli, Libya
Other News 00:45
26 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
South Sudan makes minor oil discovery, first since independence
Other News 22 August 23:28
Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires
Other News 22 August 22:59
MFA: Armenia’s attempts to present “elections” in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as indicator of democracy do not stand up to criticism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 August 22:26
5 dead, 30 injured in lightning strikes at Poland's border area with Slovakia
Europe 22 August 22:24