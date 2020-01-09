9-year-old girl attacked by shark in northeast Australia

A nine-year-old girl was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being attacked by a shark in Australia's northeast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack occurred in the early evening as the girl was swimming in waters near North West Island, in the State of Queensland.

It left her with a bite to the back of her leg, and puncture wounds to her foot. Paramedics said she was in a stable condition.

According to reports, the girl was lucky that a registered nurse was nearby when the attack occurred, and the nurse was able to stem the bleeding.

The area where the girl was swimming is remote and it took her 40 minutes by boat to reach Heron Island, where a rescue chopper was waiting.

The creature responsible is believed to have been a lemon shark, a tropical dwelling species which can grow to be over three meters long.

On Dec. 30 last year a man was also transferred to hospital with hand and knee injuries following a suspected shark attack in the same region.

