Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving from coronavirus-hit countries
Argentina banned entry to non-residents who have traveled to a country highly affected by coronavirus in the last 14 days, the government officially announced late on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The ban was established for 30 days, according to the decree published in the official bulletin.
The bulletin did not specify which countries would be included in the ban, though Argentina already temporarily stopped issuing visas to travelers from the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Britain and many European countries.
Argentina now has 45 cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said, up from 21 on March 12.
Latest
No patients infected with coronavirus at Educational - Surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University
President Ilham Aliyev: Marginalized, club-like group that completely lost all popular support refused to hold meeting with Presidential Administration’s representatives - they know better
President Ilham Aliyev: We must be active in all organizations in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
President Ilham Aliyev: I recommend that MPs be active in constituencies they were elected from and to always stay in touch with voters
President Ilham Aliyev: Successes achieved in economic sphere over past 16 years are unmatched in world
President Ilham Aliyev: There is no force in world today that can impose any solution on us or dictate anything to us
President Ilham Aliyev: Legislative framework related to preservation of our traditional national values should be broader
President Ilham Aliyev talks on public oversight: Process is moving slowly, we still believe that some head of executive authority is khan who can do whatever he wants
President Ilham Aliyev: Parliamentary elections showed again that people value our political course highly
Azerbaijan’s President: MPs representing us abroad should not go there as tourists and submit report on what they have done