Brazilian President Bolsonaro says second test for coronavirus is also negative

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his second test for COVID-19 was also negative, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

In a late-night tweet on Tuesday, the president apparently snapped in response to rumours circulating in the media about his alleged coronavirus infection and wished everybody good night.

Earlier on Friday, Bolsonaro said he tested negative for COVID-19 and urged the public not to believe the "fake news".

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president's son, also said on Twitter that there were "too much lies and little information" regarding the situation.